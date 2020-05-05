Coronavirus – South Sudan: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) – COVID-19 Preparedness (Mobility Update Week 5)

On 25 April 2020, South Sudan registered its [sixth](https://radiotamazuj.org/en/news/article/south-sudan-records-its-sixth-fatal-coronavirus-case)COVID-19 case just two days after the [fifth](https://eyeradio.org/ministry-of-health-confirms-fifth-coronavirus-case/). On confirmation of the sixth case, the High-Level Task Force (HLTF) on 26 April 2020 issued a suspension of all public transportation… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-sudan-displacement-tracking-matr...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...