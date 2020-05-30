Coronavirus – South Sudan: International Organization for Migration (IOM) South Sudan – Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report

SITUATION OVERVIEW The COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve in the African region. In most countries, the disease is localized to large urban centres, with most rural communicates relatively unaffected. Download Report: https://bit.ly/36IdcBN Currently, 25 countries in the region are experiencing community transmission, 13 have clusters of cases, and nine have sporadic COVID-19 cases. The region… […]

