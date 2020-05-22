Coronavirus – South Sudan: Jonglei State clashes leave hundreds dead and injured as COVID-19 reduces International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) surgical capacity by 30%

An eruption of intercommunal violence in Jonglei State in northeastern South Sudan has left hundreds dead, many more injured and thousands displaced. COVID-19 restrictions make it far more difficult to evacuate the wounded by air and provide surgical care for trauma injuries. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) evacuated 23 people by air […]

