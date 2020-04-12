Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Sudan: The Ministry of Health with support from WHO and partners scale-up response to COVID-19 in South Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Avril 2020


As coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreads rapidly across Africa, the Ministry of Health, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other partners have taken the necessary steps to mitigate the risk and interrupt the transmission of COVID-19. South Sudan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on 5 April 2020. As of 10 […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



