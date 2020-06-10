Coronavirus – South Sudan: The Troika calls on the Government of South Sudan to appoint Governors

The Governments of the United Kingdom, United States of America and the Kingdom of Norway express concern at increases in violence and urge the Government of South Sudan to appoint state governors. The following statement was issued jointly by the Governments of the United Kingdom, United States of America and the Kingdom of Norway: “The […]

The Governments of the United Kingdom, United States of America and the Kingdom of Norway express concern at increases in violence and urge th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...