Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Sudan: The Troika calls on the Government of South Sudan to appoint Governors


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Juin 2020


The Governments of the United Kingdom, United States of America and the Kingdom of Norway express concern at increases in violence and urge the Government of South Sudan to appoint state governors. The following statement was issued jointly by the Governments of the United Kingdom, United States of America and the Kingdom of Norway: “The […]

The Governments of the United Kingdom, United States of America and the Kingdom of Norway express concern at increases in violence and urge th...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/06/2020

Tchad : le président étend le couvre-feu aux provinces du Guéra et du Kanem

Tchad : le président étend le couvre-feu aux provinces du Guéra et du Kanem

Tchad : le couvre-feu prorogé de deux semaines Tchad : le couvre-feu prorogé de deux semaines 09/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le général de brigade Ahmat Koussou Moursal dégradé et radié par décret

09/06/2020

Tchad : 20 remplacements au ministère de l'Environnement, de l'Eau et de la Pêche

09/06/2020

Tchad : deux militaires français blessés près du Palais présidentiel

09/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : après la pluie, N'Djamena renoue avec les inondations
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents 07/06/2020 - Denis Mbairemadji Axel

REACTION - 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État

Werley Nortreus: “Chers États-Unis et Américains, je ne suis pas votre ami” Werley Nortreus: “Chers États-Unis et Américains, je ne suis pas votre ami” 04/06/2020 - Gerlin Olin