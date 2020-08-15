Coronavirus – South Sudan: UNMISS, Partners discuss Small-Scale Projects designed to improve Healthcare Facilities in Eastern Equatoria

The Relief Reintegration and Protection (RRP) unit at the UNMISS Torit Field Office has completed a series of meetings with health partners, civil society representatives, community leaders, women and local authorities in Nimule, Eastern Equatoria, to identify quick impact projects (QIPs) that will have tangible benefits for local populations. Some of the top priorities emerging […]

The Relief Reintegration and Protection (RRP) unit at the UNMISS Torit Field Office has completed a series...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...