Coronavirus – South Sudan: UNMISS conducts door-to-door COVID-19 awareness campaign in Warrap State

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has embarked on a 14-day-long door-to-door awareness campaign on COVID-19 to reach individual households in Warrap State with messages on how to keep themselves and others safe. When visiting houses, they are distributing posters, postcards, face masks and banners on preventive measures against the pandemic virus. “We […]

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has embarked on a 14-day-long door-to-door awareness campaign on C...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...