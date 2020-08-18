Coronavirus – South Sudan: UNMISS peacekeepers, civilian and military, team up to renovate and hand over COVID-19 isolation centre in Bentiu

As part of its ongoing support to the national-led COVID-19 response in South Sudan, various arms of UNMISS, including military peacekeepers from Ghana as well as civilian staff from Relief, Reintegration and Protection (RRP) and Engineering sections in the mission’s Bentiu Field Office joined hands to initiate and implement extensive renovations on the Bentiu Infectious […]

