Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Sudan: UNMISS peacekeepers, civilian and military, team up to renovate and hand over COVID-19 isolation centre in Bentiu


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Août 2020


As part of its ongoing support to the national-led COVID-19 response in South Sudan, various arms of UNMISS, including military peacekeepers from Ghana as well as civilian staff from Relief, Reintegration and Protection (RRP) and Engineering sections in the mission’s Bentiu Field Office joined hands to initiate and implement extensive renovations on the Bentiu Infectious […]

As part of its ongoing support to the national-led COVID-19 response in South Sudan, various arms of UNMISS, inclu...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 17/08/2020

Tchad : port de masque, la commission mixte de sécurité se déploie et sanctionne à N'Djamena

Tchad : port de masque, la commission mixte de sécurité se déploie et sanctionne à N'Djamena

Tchad : à Abéché, début d'épreuves du baccalauréat pour 4353 candidats Tchad : à Abéché, début d'épreuves du baccalauréat pour 4353 candidats 17/08/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Adoum Younousmi nommé à de nouvelles fonctions par le chef de l'État

17/08/2020

Tchad : décès du délégué provincial de la Police du Logone occidental

17/08/2020

Tchad : nomination au ministère des Affaires étrangères

17/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les épreuves du baccalauréat lancées
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 16/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

ASECNA : L’élection finalement délocalisée à Dakar

ASECNA : L’élection finalement délocalisée à Dakar

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale "L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale 30/07/2020 - Kelly Chibale

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda