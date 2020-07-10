Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – South Sudan: UNMISS strengthens COVID-19 risk communication at and on public gatherings in Eastern Equatoria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Juillet 2020


To further increase awareness on how to keep communities safe from COVID-19, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has reached an agreement with local authorities in Eastern Equatoria State to borrow one of its strategically located billboard spaces for critical messaging on measures to prevent the spread of the virus. “The ministry is pleased […]

To further increase awareness on how to keep communities safe from COVID-19, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has reached an agre...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



