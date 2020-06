Coronavirus: South Sudan cleric highlights biting hunger in a “triple pandemic” as African churches confront food insecurity

South Sudan church leaders are among African clerics who are highlighting a painful “hunger pandemic” in their countries, as experts warn of aggravated food insecurity in regions due to coronavirus. Fr James Oyet Latansio, general secretary of the South Sudan Council of Churches, said the disease had devastated families, creating a “triple pandemic” including COVID-19, […]

