Coronavirus – Stakeholders in Nigeria call for urgent medical attention for older persons for their vulnerability to COVID-19 pandemic


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Octobre 2020


To commemorate the 2020 UN International Day of Older Persons, the Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government towards ensuring the welfare of older persons in Nigeria saying that “the pandemics like COVID-19 places older persons at greater risk.” The Permanent Secretary, […]

To commemorate the 2020 UN International Day of Older Persons, the Permanent Secretary of Fe...

