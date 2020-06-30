Coronavirus – Sub-Saharan Africa: A Cautious Reopening

The regional outlook has deteriorated sharply since the April 2020 Regional Economic Outlook report release. Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy is now expected to contract by 3.2 percent in 2020; double the contraction expected in April. This will contribute to poverty increase this year; the growth rate of new COVID infections has slowed somewhat, allowing some countries […]

