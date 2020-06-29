UNAMID Nepalese Peacekeepers in the Mission’s Team Site in Tawilla Team Site in North Darfur, concluded a drawing competition programme. The programme is part of other activities conducted by the peacekeepers to ease stress during COVID-19 and keep them mentally fit to implement the Mission’s mandate. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-sudan-drawing-competition-programme?lang=en
