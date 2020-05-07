Coronavirus: Sudan Fact Sheet (6 May 2020)

UNHCR has activated COVID-19 prevention measures and planning response in worse case scenarios for the over 2 million internally displaced people and one million refugees Download Report: https://bit.ly/2SJF2Yi UNHCR delivered soap for one million people in Sudan – refugees, internally displaced people and the most vulnerable members of host communities across the country Business continuity […]

UNHCR has activated COVID-19 prevention measures and planning response in worse case sc...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...