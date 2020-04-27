Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Sudan Flash Update, 26 April 2020: As of 22 April 2020, there are 213 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Avril 2020


On 22 April, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) announced the registration of 33 new COVID-19 cases and one death bringing the total to 140 cases, including 13 deaths. – Khartoum state: 133 cases – White Nile state: 3 cases – River Nile state: 1 case – Gezira state: 3 cases On 20 April the […]

