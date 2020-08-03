Coronavirus – Sudan: Floods Flash Update

HIGHLIGHTS – Heavy rains over the past week have led to flash and riverine flooding in different parts of Sudan, with Khartoum, Blue Nile and River Nile states amongst the hardest-hit. – The storms have destroyed houses and displaced people, especially in the Blue Nile, where several hectares of crops have been flooded in the […]

HIGHLIGHTS – Heavy rains over the past week have led to flash and riverine flooding in different parts of Sudan, with Khartoum, Blue Nile and ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...