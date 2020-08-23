Coronavirus – Sudan: Government of Sudan, Green Climate Fund, UNDP sign grant to support 3.7m people with climate-resilient water and food security

The Green Climate Fund on Friday approved US$25.6 million in new funding for an innovative climate resilience project in Sudan, designed to promote agriculture, health, and food and water security. Around 1.2 million people from subsistence farming and nomadic pastoralist communities across nine states are set to directly benefit, with an additional 2.5 million people […]

