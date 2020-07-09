Coronavirus – Sudan: More than 350,000 people received humanitarian assistance in previously inaccessible areas of South Darfur

United Nations agencies and humanitarian partners have provided life-assistance to about 350,000 people in previously inaccessible parts of the Jebel Marra area, in South Darfur, over the past nine months, overcoming important challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, humanitarians reached different communities for the first time in 10 years, during a need’s assessment carried […]

United Nations agencies and humanitarian partners have provided life-assistance to about 350...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...