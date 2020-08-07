With more than six million students out of school due to closures related to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the World Bank Board of Directors recently approved a project to support continued learning at home, and safe transition back to school during recovery. Funded by a $10.6 million grant from the Global Partnership for Education, the […]

