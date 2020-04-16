Coronavirus – Sudan: The International Organization of Migration (IOM) establishes portable handwashing stations in Khartoum State

The International Organization of Migration (IOM) has established 20 portable hand washing facilities, which are now accessible for homeless persons in seven locations in Khartoum State as part of their emergency response to COVID-19. This initiative was developed in close coordination with the Khartoum State Ministry of Social Development (SMoSD) and the State Ministry of […]

The International Organization of Migration (IOM) has established 20 portable hand washing facilities, which are...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...