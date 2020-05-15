Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Tanzania: AfriCraft with support from the German Embassy will produce 6000 face masks in Dar es Salaam


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Mai 2020


To assist in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, AfriCraft with support from the German Embassy will produce 6000 face masks in Dar es Salaam. Muhumbili, Mwananyamala and Temeke hospitals will receive the masks and distribute them to the most vulnerable patients in sets of two in order to reduce the risk of infections. […]

