Coronavirus: Travelers Face Risk of Penalties for Refusing to Wear Face Covering


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Août 2020


The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is appealing to all travelers to wear face covering during the travel journey for the safety of all passengers and crew during COVID-19. Wearing face coverings is a key recommendation of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) guidance for safe operations during the pandemic, as developed jointly with the […]

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is appealing to all travelers to wear face covering during the t...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



