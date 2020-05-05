Coronavirus – Tunisia: Council greenlights €3 billion assistance package to support neighbouring countries

EU ambassadors today endorsed a Commission proposal to provide up to 3 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to ten enlargement and neighbourhood partners to help them cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Enlargement and neighbourhood countries are our closest partners. Now more than ever, it is absolutely essential that we stick together […]

EU ambassadors today endorsed a Commission proposal to provide up to 3 billion euros of macro-financial assistance...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...