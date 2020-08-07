Coronavirus – Tunisia: Lifting of travel restrictions – Council reviews the list of third countries

Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, the Council updated the list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted. As stipulated in the Council recommendation, this list will continue to be reviewed regularly and, as the case may be, updated. […]

Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...