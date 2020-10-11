Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: UN Country Team in Zimbabwe message on International Day of the Girl Child “My Voice, Our Equal Future ”


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Octobre 2020


Today the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Zimbabwe pays tribute to adolescent girls in the country as the world marks the International Day of the Girl Child under a global theme – “My voice, our equal future”. The 2020 theme calls us to reimagine a better future inspired by the ideas and innovations of […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



