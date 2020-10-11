Coronavirus: UN Country Team in Zimbabwe message on International Day of the Girl Child “My Voice, Our Equal Future ”

Today the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Zimbabwe pays tribute to adolescent girls in the country as the world marks the International Day of the Girl Child under a global theme – “My voice, our equal future”. The 2020 theme calls us to reimagine a better future inspired by the ideas and innovations of […]

