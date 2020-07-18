Coronavirus: UNESCO and the European Union join forces to ensure the flow of quality information in the Covid-19 crisis

UNESCO and the European Union are launching an awareness-raising project to strengthen the resilience of states in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. The project will help societies address the challenge of the lack of reliable information on the coronavirus. This lack of trustworthy information has far-reaching consequences not only for public health, but also […]

UNESCO and the European Union are launching an awareness-raising project to strengthen the resilience of states in the face ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...