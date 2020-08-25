Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: UNHCR Somalia – Operational Update


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Août 2020


Widespread insecurity, political fragility and humanitarian emergencies defined July. While testing for COVID-19 remains limited, Somalia’s confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic surpassed 3,000, among which more than 90 were fatal. Dessert locusts continued to consume thousands of hectares of crops in Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug, and since the onset of the seasonal […]

TCHAD - 25/08/2020

22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

19/08/2020 - Leoncio Amada NZE

14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

