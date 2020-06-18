Coronavirus: UNICEF Mozambique COVID-19 Situation Report

Key Facts and Actions • Approximately 47% of confirmed COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic and 43% have light symptoms. • Nampula province in northern Mozambique declared as thest geographical location with community transmission of COVID-19. • Over 2,500,000 children reached with key COVID and child rights related messages on 1st June celebrations. • Developed hygiene protocols […]

