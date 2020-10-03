Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – UNICEF South Africa COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8: 01-30 September 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Octobre 2020


Highlights – South Africa moved to Alert Level 1 on September 21, as new COVID-19 infections continued to slow across the country and the National Department of Health (NDoH) reported that the epidemiological curve has plateaued. UNICEF and partners are now working on further scaling up risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) efforts to prevent […]

TCHAD - 03/10/2020

Tchad : le processus de révision du fichier électoral lancé à Mongo

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

ANALYSE - 01/10/2020 - CAROLINE PLANTE

Ne faisons pas fausse route pour nourrir les plus de 700 millions d'habitants que comptera l'Afrique de l'Ouest en 2050 !

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l'Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l'État

