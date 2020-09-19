Coronavirus – UNICEF hands over 380 oxygen concentrators to the Government of Ethiopia

UNICEF handed 380 oxygen concentrators to the Ministry of Health of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in support to its response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ethiopia. The oxygen concentrators and their accessories were procured with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development […]
