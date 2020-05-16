Coronavirus – Uganda: All truck drivers arriving via Mutukula point of entry will be tested for COVID-19

All truck drivers arriving via Mutukula point of entry will be tested for COVID-19 and results given within 45 minutes. “If you are found positive, you cannot proceed with your journey..if you’re negative, you are released” Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-all-truck-drivers-arriving-via-mutukula-point-of-entry-will-be-tested-for-covid19?lang=en

All truck drivers arriving via Mutukula point of entry will be tested for COVID-...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...