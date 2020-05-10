Coronavirus – Uganda: Assessment of COVID-19 response activities in Rakai, Kyotera and Mutukula

As part of support supervision, Commissioner for Health Promotion, Education and Strategic Communication, Richard Kabanda led a team from Ministry of Health – Uganda to Rakai, Kyotera and Mutukula to assess and guide the districts on COVID-19 response activities. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-assessment-of-covid19-response-activities-in-rakai-kyotera-and-mutukula?lang=en

As part of support supervision, Commissioner for Health Promotion, Education and S...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...