Coronavirus – Uganda: Assessment of COVID-19 response in Isingiro District, Uganda

The Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, State Minister of Health, Hon. Robinah Nabbanja and Yonas Tegegn WOLDEMARIAM led teams from Ministry of Health – Uganda and WHO Uganda to assess the COVID-19 response in Isingiro District. The visit was guided by Hon. Stephen Kangwagye, MP Bukanga county, Isingiro. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-assessment-of-covid19-response-in-isingiro-district-uganda?lang=en

The Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...