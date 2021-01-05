Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 update (4 January 2021)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 04 January 2021 confirm 357 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 36,407. 16 COVID-19 deaths reported btn 15 December 2020 and to-date have been investigated and confirmed. The deaths are reported from various parts of the country. The breakdown of the new cases are: 357 contacts and alerts: […]

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 04 January 2021 confirm 357 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 36,407. 16 COVID-19 deaths reported btn 15 De...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...