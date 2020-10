Coronavirus – Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (22nd October 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 22 October 2020 confirm 122 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 11,163. – One new COVID-19 death recorded from Kampala. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 99. – Recoveries: 7,269 – The breakdown of the new cases are: 122 contacts and alerts: Kampala (55), Wakiso (11), Mukono (10), […]

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 22 October 2020 confirm 122 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 11,163. – One new COVID-19 deat...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...