Coronavirus – Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (30 December 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 30 December 2020 confirm 539 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 35,216. The breakdown of the new cases are: 538 contacts and alerts: Kampala (231), Wakiso (46), Mbarara (39), Masaka (32), Mityana (17), Kabale (15), Iganga (13), Mukono (12),Luwero (12) Budaka (11), Mitooma (10), Jinja (10), Ntungamo (7), […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...