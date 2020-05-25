Coronavirus – Uganda: Donation from Bethany Women and Family Hospital for COVID-19 response

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine received a donation of UGX 10M from Bethany Women and Family Hospital in support of the COVID-19 response. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-donation-from-bethany-women-and-family-hospital-for-covid19-response?lang=en

