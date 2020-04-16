Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Uganda: Food ration cuts by World Food Programme (WFP) in Uganda come at worst possible time


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Avril 2020


Uganda hosts more than 1.4 million refugees, the third most in the world. Restrictions on movement and economic activity, which have been put in place to try and stop the spread of the [coronavirus](https://www.savethechildren.net/what-we-do/emergencies/coronavirus-emergency-appeal), mean that families are extremely reliant on food rations for basic survival. World Food Programme has now announced… Read more on […]

Uganda hosts more than 1.4 million refugees, the third most in the world....

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



Tchad - Covid-19 : 5 patients guéris, 0 décès

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

Proposition du Roi Mohammed VI pour une initiative africaine de lutte contre le Covid-19

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD

