Coronavirus – Uganda: Food ration cuts by World Food Programme (WFP) in Uganda come at worst possible time

Uganda hosts more than 1.4 million refugees, the third most in the world. Restrictions on movement and economic activity, which have been put in place to try and stop the spread of the [coronavirus](https://www.savethechildren.net/what-we-do/emergencies/coronavirus-emergency-appeal), mean that families are extremely reliant on food rations for basic survival. World Food Programme has now announced… Read more on […]

Uganda hosts more than 1.4 million refugees, the third most in the world....



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...