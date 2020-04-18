Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Uganda: Minister of Health gives updates on the COVID-19 response in Uganda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Avril 2020


Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng gives an updates on the COVID-19 response in Uganda. As of today, Uganda has a cumulative number of 55 confirmed cases. Of these, 20 have recovered while 35 are active cases. Please note that this is a cumulative number comprising recoveries. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-minister-of-health-gives-updates-on-the-covid19-response-in-uganda?lang=en

