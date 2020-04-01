Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: Uganda Red Cross Public Statement on Coronavirus Disease 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Mars 2020


Uganda Red Cross Public Statement on Coronavirus Disease 2019 March 28th, 2020 The Uganda Red Cross is closely monitoring the evolving situation of the outbreak of the Corona Virus disease (COVID-19) in Uganda and is involved in carrying out lifesaving interventions which among others include risk communication, Community surveillance, Screening, hygiene promotion, ambulance services and […]

