Teams from the Ministry of Health led by PS DianaAtwine visited Busia, Malaba and Lwakhakha Points of Entry, today. This was to assess the COVID-19 response activities at the various borders and set up permanent port health facilities Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-teams-from-the-ministry-of-health-visited-busia-malaba-and-lwakhakha-points-of-entry?lang=en
Teams from the Ministry of Health led by PS DianaAtwine visited Busia, Malaba and Lwakhakha Points of En...
Teams from the Ministry of Health led by PS DianaAtwine visited Busia, Malaba and Lwakhakha Points of En...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...