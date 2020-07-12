Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Uganda: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 1025


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Juillet 2020


Results from COVID-19 tests done on 11 July 2020 – 12 new COVID-19 confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,025. – 7 truck drivers: 5 from Malaba, 2 from Mirama Hills and Elegu – 5 Alerts and contacts: 2 from Tororo, 2 from Lira, 1 from Cyanika – 17 foreign truck […]

