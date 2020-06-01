Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (31-05-2020)

The Ministry of Health would like to update the general public that seven (7) frontline health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uganda. The confirmed cases include: 3 nurses, 2 doctors and 2 senior level staff. They have all been admitted to Entebbe Grade B and Mulago National Specialized Hospital and are in stable […]

