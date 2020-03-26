Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda

Our attention has been drawn to the COVID-19 misinformation making rounds on social media. The Ministry of Health would like to clarify as follows: – None of the COVID-19 confirmed cases has died as alleged in several media posts. To-date, Uganda has a total of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and all are in stable […]

