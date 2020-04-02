Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda (2nd April 2020)

Today, one (1) sample tested positive for COVID-19 out of the total 302 samples that were tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). This brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country to 45. The case is a 22 year old Ugandan female, resident of Nkokonjeru, Wakiso District and wife to a […]

Today, one (1) sample tested positive for COVID-19 out of the total 302 samples that were tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). This brings the total number of C...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...