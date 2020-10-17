Coronavirus: Violence, COVID-19, contribute to rising humanitarian needs in the Sahel

A surge in armed violence, coupled with the economic and social fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, are contributing to worsening conditions for children in the Central Sahel, the UN Children’s Fund ([UNICEF](https://www.unicef.org/)) reported on Friday. The agency said a record 7.2 million children in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger now require humanitarian assistance: a staggering […]

A surge in armed violence, coupled with the economic and social fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, are c...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...