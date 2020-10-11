Coronavirus: Virtual 67th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 67th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean will be held virtually for the first time ever. Health ministers and high-level representatives of the 22 countries of WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Region, along with partner organizations and civil society, will connect online to discuss health issues during […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...