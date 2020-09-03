Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: WHO Guidance on the use of corticosteroids in patients with COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Septembre 2020


WHO has published guidance for clinicians and health care decision-makers on the use of corticosteroids in patients with COVID-19. We recommend systemic corticosteroids for the treatment of patients with severe and critical COVID-19. We suggest not to use corticosteroids in the treatment of patients with non-severe COVID-19 as the treatment. Corticosteroids are listed in the […]

WHO has published guidance for clinicians and health care decision-makers on the use of corticosteroids in pat...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



TCHAD - 02/09/2020

Tchad - COVID-19 : 20 guéris, 36 malades sous traitement

Tchad - COVID-19 : 20 guéris, 36 malades sous traitement

Tchad : l'ONAPE remet des chèques aux promoteurs de l'emploi du Guéra
02/09/2020

Tchad : le ministre de la Santé demande la suspension de salaire des agents absents

02/09/2020

Tchad : prise en charge des ex-otages, "pour moi, elle est automatique" (ministre Santé)

02/09/2020

Tchad : deux blessés graves dans un accident de circulation à N'Djamena

02/09/2020
Tchad : Kalzeube Payimi appelle à la mobilisation pour la protection de l'environnement
POINT DE VUE - 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense
22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

ANALYSE - 19/08/2020 - Leoncio Amada NZE

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ?
18/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État
04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda