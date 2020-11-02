Coronavirus: World Food Programme (WFP) Guinea Country Brief

In Numbers 199.536 mt of food assistance distributed USD 10.2 m six months (October 2020- March 2021) net funding requirements 18 251 people assisted in September 2020 Download Report: https://bit.ly/35XAaEJ Operational Updates Security situation • In Guinea, the presidential election is scheduled on 18 October 2020. Tensions remains high with several ongoing protests, causalities and […]

In Numbers 199.536 mt of food assistance distributed USD 10.2 m six months (October 2020- March 2021...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...