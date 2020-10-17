Coronavirus: World Food Programme (WFP) Republic of Congo Country Brief

In Numbers 463.7 mt of food assistance distributed USD 345,200 cash-based transfers made 44,900 people assisted In September 2020 Download Report: https://bit.ly/3lWGqDm Operational Updates In September 2020, for the first time, WFP bought 36 mt of cassava flour locally for the school feeding programme. This innovative purchase has been done with Van Doorn Agri, a […]

In Numbers 463.7 mt of food assistance distributed USD 345,200 cash-based transfers made 44,900 people assisted In Septem...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...